Judge grants extension on mental evaluation of man charged with kidnapping, murder of Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. –A judge has granted an extension on a psychiatric exam to determine Eric Brown’s competence to stand trial, according to court documents.

The judge said he is allowing the extension “due to the large number of evaluations received at this facility and in order to allow [the] clinical staff sufficient time to conduct a thorough examination.”

The evaluation must be completed by February 2 and the report will be available to the court by March 2.

On November 8, Brown was arrested for the abduction and death of 19-year-old college student Ashanti Billie.

Billie’s body was found in a wooded area behind Greir’s Grove Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The church is approximately 300 yards from Brown’s childhood home and where he attended vacation Bible school as a child.

During an interview with officials on October 27, Brown told agents he was on JEB Little Creek on the evening of September 17. He said at one point, he blacked out and had no recollection of what he did for several days after that.

When discussing the abduction and murder of Billie, he confirmed that he could not remember if he did anything to her.

DNA profiles taken from Billie’s body and clothing are consistent with Brown’s DNA profile.

He has been charged with kidnapping and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.