Woman admits to killing son whose remains were found in her trunk in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Tonya Slaton admitted to killing her son, Quincy Davis, whose remains were found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop on 64 in June 2015, according to a Hampton Circuit Court Clerk.

Slaton made the admission in court on Friday and entered a guilty plea. A judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison with two years suspended.

Investigators believe she killed Quincy sometime between 2004 and 2005.

Slaton was originally charged with concealing a dead body, but investigators charged her with murder in 2016. A search warrant says troopers found Davis’ body in two plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape hidden in her trunk.

Trooper Chad Dermyer pulled Slaton over for expired tags, leading to the discovery in the trunk. Dermyer was killed during a training exercise in Richmond in 2016.

