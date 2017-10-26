× Court hearing scheduled for woman accused of killing son

HAMPTON, Va. – Tonya Slaton is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon for a pre-trial motions hearing.

Investigators believe she killed her son, Quincy Davis, sometime between 2004 and 2005. State Troopers found his remains in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop on 64 in June 2015.

Slaton was originally charged with concealing a dead body, but investigators charged her with murder in 2016. A search warrant says troopers found Davis’ body in two plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape hidden in her trunk.

Trooper Chad Dermyer pulled Slaton over for expired tags, leading to the discovery in the trunk. Dermyer was killed during a training exercise in Richmond in 2016.

Slaton is scheduled to go on trial in January 2018.