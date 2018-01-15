× Gunshots from Newport News shooting caught on video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A security camera attached to the front of a home caught two distinct gunshots from a shooting that happened Thursday. The homeowner, Garry Herrera said he initially thought they were fireworks.

Herrera told News 3 he had just made his weekly grocery run and was unloading groceries when the shooting happened.

“As I was coming back and reaching into the back of the truck for my groceries, I heard two distinct shots ringing out,” said Herrera.

Newport News police said they got the call about shots fired after 9 p.m. Thursday night. A 17-year-old teenager was shot in the arm.

“This is a relatively quiet neighborhood. Been here since late 2016 when we purchased the home. There hasn’t been any incidents I recall,” said Herrera.

Because of that, Herrera initially dismissed the idea it was a shooting. His home is across the street from where the shooting took place at the intersection of Harpersville Road and Groome Road. However, shortly after, Herrera heard the sirens.

“I was in the house when I heard the sirens coming in in the distance. Something just told me I think they were gunshots,” said Herrera.

He gave Newport News Police a copy of the surveillance video. Even though he lives across the street from where the shooting happened, he isn’t scared.

“I’m not worried in the least bit. It happens everywhere. It was just a bad day around the neighborhood. Since then, it’s been back to normal, quiet. I’m not concerned,” said Herrera.

Police are still investigating what happened. The teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.