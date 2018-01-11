17-year-old shot in arm in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harpersville Road that left a 17-year-old boy injured Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 9:19 p.m. for what was initially a call reporting gunshots heard. The call was upgraded to a report of a shooting shortly thereafter.

The boy was reportedly shot in the arm. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Authorities are still at the scene investigating.

There is no further information.

