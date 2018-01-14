War at Home Memorial opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The War at Home Memorial, a mobile monument that brings awareness to military PTSD, opened on Saturday, January 13 in Norfolk..

The memorial that is located along the Elizabeth River Trail was brought to Norfolk by the non-profit organization Mission 22 out of Nashville, Indiana, and opened at 10 a.m. with a ceremony to commemorate those in the U.S. Military that suffer from PTSD.

The opening of the memorial featured the Virginia Patriot Guard, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Honor Guard. Capt. McDaniel, the Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk, was a speaker at the memorial opening.

It was also a memorable day for families of those represented in the memorial, as they also joined others to remember their loved ones.

Each component of the memorial depicts the likeness of a real United States veteran who lost their battle with PTSD. They are constructed from a steel plate, with the veteran’s outline hollowed out from the plate. At the base of each is an enlarged dog tag with the details about their life and service, according to officials with the memorial

