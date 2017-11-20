War at Home Memorial coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk will be the first stop for the mobile monument, War at Home Memorial, which honors veterans that have suffered from PTSD.

Installation began this week and will be completed in early December. The memorial will be located along the Elizabeth City Trial, near the Larchmont Library, and will be available for viewing until November 2018, say city officials.

The War at Home Memorial is a project started by the non-profit group Mission 22, which is based out of Nashville, Indiana.

Along with bringing awareness to PTSD in the military, it also brings awareness to veteran suicide, and how those suffering from those effects can get the help they need, say officials with Norfolk.

Each component of the memorial depicts the likeness of a real United States veteran who lost their battle with PTSD.

The monuments are constructed from a steel plate, with the veteran’s outline hollowed out from the plate. At the base of each is an enlarged dog tag with the details about their life and service.