Governor Northam signs multiple executive orders only hours after being inaugurated

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam got right to work on Saturday, signing multiple executive orders for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Northam signed three executive orders only hours after his inauguration, all of which were signed at the Virginia State Capitol.

Executive Order Number One: Prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities in Virginia state government. Read more here.

Executive Order Number Two: Gives powers to his Chief of Staff in the event of a state emergency where the Governor is incapacitated or cannot be reached. Read more here.

Executive Order Number Three: Gives Virginia’s Governor’s Chief of Staff the power to declare a state of emergency, to call the Virginia National Guard to active service for emergencies or disasters, and to declare the Governor unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office when the Governor cannot be reached or is incapacitated. Read more here.

Northam became the 73rd Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Our history is complex in Virginia. It includes good things, and bad. This unique heritage endows us with a responsibility to shape the future—to leave this place better than we found it. That’s the Virginia way,” said Northam at his Inaugural Address.

Northam is the second consecutive Democrat to be elected as Governor of Virginia. He was Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth the last four years.