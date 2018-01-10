Governor McAuliffe to deliver final State of the Commonwealth address

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe will deliver his final State of the Commonwealth address in Virginia’s capital Wednesday night.

McAuliffe served as the 72nd governor of Virginia from 2013-2017, succeeding Republican Bob McDonnell.

After winning the November 2017 general election, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will take McAuliffe’s place in office after defeating Republican Ed Gillespie. He will be Virginia’s second Democratic governor in a row.

Northam will be inaugurated on Saturday.

News 3 will stream McAuliffe’s address online at 7 p.m.