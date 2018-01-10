Over 50 people camped outside of Chesapeake Chick-fil-A ahead of Thursday opening

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The dedication to get free Chick-fil-A for a year is strong.

As of Wednesday morning, over 50 people are camped outside ahead of the Grassfield Parkway location’s opening on Thursday.

Campers in the parking lot will enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as dancing and games while waiting to help keep them warm.

A representative for Chick-fil-A says people can continue to join the line until they reach the first 100 customers.

Those first 100 adult customers will have a chance to receive free meals from the restaurant for a full year, but there are requirements.

Chick-fil-A says that you must live in the community surrounding the Chick-fil-A and that qualifying for this will depend on your zip code. A tradition going back 14 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebration has given away more than $34 million through 2017 and continues to be the chain’s signature grand opening event, according to the restaurant. The restaurant will be opened by Chesapeake native and local franchise owner Scott Berry. To see if you qualify for free Chick-fil-A, and rules for the grand opening event, click here.