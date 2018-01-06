New Chick-fil-A in Chesapeake to open on January 11, residents may have chance to win free meals for a year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The City of Chesapeake will have a new Chick-fil-A come January 11, and the first 100 adults customers will have a chance to receive free meals from the restaurant for a full year.

The opening of the chicken based fast food restaurant will bring 90 jobs to the city when it opens at 600 Grassfield Parkway, and as a promotional give-away, the first 100 adult customers that come to the location will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year. But there are requirements.

Chick-fil-A says that you must live in the community surrounding the Chick-fil-A, and that qualifying for this will depend on your zip code.

A tradition going back 14 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebration has given away more than $34 million through year-end 2017 and continues to be the chain’s signature grand opening event, according to the restaurant in a press release.

The restaurant will be opened by Chesapeake native and local franchise owner Scott Berry.

To see if you qualify for free Chick-fil-A, and rules for the grand opening event, click here.