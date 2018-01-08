Crews battle second fire at Chesapeake townhome in less than 12 hours

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Fire crews responded to a fire at a townhouse in the 1200 block of Basswood Court for the second time in less than 12 hours.

Firefighters were called to the townhome at 2:29 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the same two-story townhome that suffered fire damage Sunday evening.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other townhomes. The fire was brought under control at 3:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The resident was already displaced due to Sunday’s fire. Residents in surrounding townhomes will not be displaced.