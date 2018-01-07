Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the Greenbrier area of the City of Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake officials, firefighters were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Basswood Court around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found a chimney fire which had extended to the second-floor living space and attic. The fire is believed to have also originally started in the chimney, according to Chesapeake officials.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters around 5:30 p.m.

One person was displaced by the fire, and made arrangements to stay with someone.