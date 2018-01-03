Judges deny motion to reconsider recount decision in tied House of Delegates race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A panel of judges have denied a motion from Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds to undo the recount decision in the 94th district race.

The State Board of Elections will randomly select the winner in the tied House of Delegates race on January 4.

Now that the recount court has ruled, the State Board of Elections will hold the scheduled drawing for #HD94. We are monitoring the weather and, at this time, we still plan to meet tomorrow at 11:00. @vaELECT — James Alcorn (@jamesalcorn) January 3, 2018

Shelly Simonds and David Yancey remain tied following a recount in the 94th district race. The General Assembly session begins on January 10th. In a conference call on Friday morning with reporters, Del. Kirk Cox, the Republican House leader, said if the process isn’t complete by then, no one will be seated and Republicans would organize at a 50-49 advantage.

The board’s chairman, James Alcorn, postponed a scheduled drawing of names after Simonds filed the court motions challenging the tie and requesting the judges declare her the winner. Alcorn said drawing names is ” an action of last resort” and any concerns about the recount should be resolved before doing that.

Republicans also filed several court filings opposing the Democrats’ court motions. “[Democrats are] trying to litigate their way to victory and try this case in the court of public opinion versus what the law says,” said Del. Cox. “Their efforts could deny the people of the 94th district representation in the House of Delegates.”