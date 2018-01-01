Victim dies after being shot in Smithfield attempted armed robbery

SMITHFIELD, Va. – A man shot during an attempted robbery has died of his injuries, according to police.

Police say 18-year-old Dakota Gordon died after complications from emergency surgery on December 31.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call at 8:18 p.m. on December 29 for a shooting at the 1400 block of S. Church Street.

Responding officers found Gordon suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police initially said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

While investigating the scene, officers found another man, 19, possibly suffering from a concussion from an assault.

Since the incident, police have identified several suspects. The names will not be released yet because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (757)357-3247 or Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK U UP.