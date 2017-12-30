Man shot during armed robbery in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Police responded to a shooting in Smithfield leaving two men injured.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call at 8:18 p.m. last night for a shooting at the 1400 block of S.Church Street.

Responding officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

While investigating the scene, officers found a second male victim possibly suffering from a concussion. Both men appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers discovered that the two men were involved in an attempted robbery. The investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident.

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Smithfield Police Department.