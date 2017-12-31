Washington Redskins’ Morgan Moses shows off footwear for season finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – The Washington Redskins (7-and-8) can secure their third straight non-losing season with a win against the New York Giants (2-and-13) today. The Giants have lost five straight as the Redskins are looking to finish the season on a three game winning streak. News 3’s Adam Winkler looked in depth at what is at stake for the ‘Skins today earlier this week.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses is looking forward to winning and also the new year with his new kicks he will be wearing during today’s season finale.

The University of Virginia alumnus signed a mulit-year extension with the Skins this past April. Moses grew up in Chesterfield County which is outside of the city of Richmond and is looking forward to play the Giants in his new Nike kicks that say “Happy New Year”. Moses has started every game for the Burgandy and Gold this season.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is listed questionable on the injury report for today’s season finale with the Giants. Rookie linebacker Ryan Anderson and Pro Bowl selection linebacker Zach Brown are out.

Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood will also miss today’s game with an elbow injury. Linebacker Martrell Spaight, who is coming off two games with 8 tackles in each, is listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Terrell McClain, wide receiver Maurice Harris and wide receiver Robert Davis are also listed as questionable.

The Redskins have been eliminated from this season’s playoffs but winning against the Giants would make the Redskins winners of their last three games of the season. It would be the third time the Burgundy and Gold have won out in that fashion since 2012.