‘Skins scoop: 8-and-8 isn’t great, but average record will be high mark for Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In a 16-game season, eight wins is par for the course. Literally average. But another average campaign will be far above the norm for the Redskins of late.

Should Washington (7-and-8) win its season finale Sunday at New York, it will finish the year 8-and-8. Should that happen, it would be the first time since 1999-2001 the Redskins have complied back-to-back-to-back non-losing seasons.

Following a 4-and-12 season in 2014, the burgundy and gold have delivered a 9-and-7 record in 2015 and an 8-7-and-1 mark in 2016.

“We had a chance after leaving L.A. against the Chargers to win these last three games and get to 8-8 and really put an end to three straight years of losing seasons around here,” Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins explained. “That means a great deal to me and we’re going to be talking about that all week and that’s really where our focus is, to get to 8-8.”

“It’s not 13-3, but it’s not a losing season,” Cousins went on to say. “I want this brand, this organization to be associated with winning and when people around the league and our fans that support this league think about this organization, I want them to think of winners. I know 8-8 isn’t 13-3, but it also isn’t 7-9 and I think that’s where our focus is right now.”

In 2001, the last time the Redskins went three straight seasons without a losing mark, Marty Schottenheimer was the head coach, Tony Banks was the leading passer and Stephen Davis was the leading rusher.

Washington plays at the 2-and-13 Giants at 1pm Sunday.