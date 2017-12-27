Owner of Carrollton vape shop pleads not guilty for allegedly running illegal gaming operation

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The owner and operator of a Carrollton vape shop was arrested after a three-month investigation into illegal gaming.

30-year-old Marjorie Fischer pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

She owns and operates Wicked Vapes on Carrollton Boulevard.

Fischer was arrested November 15 and charged with one count of money laundering and one count of operating and illegal gaming operation.

Fischer’s trial is scheduled for June 8.

