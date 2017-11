ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The owner and operator of a Carrollton vape shop has been arrested after a three-month investigation into illegal gaming.

The Isle of Wight County Grand Jury returned two indictments against Marjorie Fischer, 30, who owns and operates Wicked Vapes on Carrollton Boulevard.

She was arrested November 15 and charged with one count of money laundering and one count of operating and illegal gaming operation.

She was released on a $5,000 secured bond.