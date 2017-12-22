Norfolk police arrest armed fugitive wanted for two robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has arrested an armed fugitive wanted in connection to two commercial robberies.

Curtis Harmon, 37, was arrested in the 7400 block of Fenner Street on Wednesday.

Police say that on December 14 around 5:15 p.m., Harmon entered the Afro-Caribbean Grocery Store at 521 E. Little Creek Road. Harmon pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk before running away from the area.

Two days later, on December 16, before 9:30 p.m., detectives confirmed that Harmon entered the Hardees at 7480 Tidewater Drive, where again he pulled out a gun and demanded money before running away.

There were no injuries during either incident.

Harmon was identified during the preliminary investigation and charged with two counts of Robbery, three counts of Abduction, three counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Wearing a Mask in Public.

Anyone who is aware of Harmon’s location or has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).