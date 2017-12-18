Armed fugitive wanted in connection to two Norfolk commercial robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for an armed fugitive wanted in connection to two commercial robberies.

Police say that on December 14 around 5:15 p.m., 37-year-old Curtis Leslie Harmon entered the Afro-Caribbean Grocery Store at 521 E. Little Creek Road. Harmon brandished a firearm and demanded money from the store clerk before fleeing from the area.

Two days later, on December 16, before 9:30 p.m., detectives confirmed that Harmon entered the Hardees at 7480 Tidewater Drive, where again he brandished a gun and demanded money before fleeing.

There were no injuries during either incident.

Harmon was identified during the preliminary investigation and charged with two counts of Robbery, three counts of Abduction, three counts of Use of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Wearing a Mask in Public.

Harmon remains a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that although he is homeless, he is known to frequent Fenner Street, Easy Street and the Fort Worth areas of Norfolk.

Anyone who is aware of Harmon’s location or has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related:

Police in Norfolk investigate commercial armed robbery