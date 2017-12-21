Virginia Beach postal worker sentenced to 1 day in prison for stealing mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A postal worker who pleaded guilty to stealing mail has been sentenced to one day in prison.

In addition to the one day in prison, Thomas Graves must pay $960.10 in restitution to the victims. He will serve his day in prison on Thursday.

Court records state that in April, Graves stole four Target gift cards that were mailed from inside the lobby of a post office in Virginia Beach.

Records state that in early May, Graves took six letters and about 50 greeting cards that were mailed from the lobby, opened them and placed them in the garbage dumpster.

On another occasion, he stole two more greeting cards and put them in the trash, according to court records.

Post Service Officials said he was hired in 1994 and worked as a custodian and directed all other questions to the USPS-Office of Inspector General.