Virginia Beach postal worker accused of stealing over 50 greeting cards, gift cards and letters

Virginia Beach, Va. – A postal worker has been indicted, accused of stealing and destroying mail.

Thomas Graves was indicted on July 20th, 2017.

Court records state that in April of this year he allegedly stole 4 Target gift cards that were mailed from inside the lobby of a post office in Virginia Beach.

It alleges in early May that he took six letters and about 50 greeting cards that were mailed from in the lobby, opened them and placed them in the garbage dumpster.

It states on another occasion he allegedly stole two more greeting cards and put them in the trash.

News 3 reached out to the postal office to get information about Graves’ current employment status.

He is expected to have his initial appearance in federal court August 4th at 8:30am.