× Man accused of killing girlfriend pleads guilty

CHESAPEAKE – The boyfriend of a woman who disappeared in October 2015 has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Jequil Holloway’s body was found just a few days after she was last seen in Norfolk. Her boyfriend, Neal Bolden was eventually arrested and charged with her death. On Friday morning, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

When Bolden was originally arrested he was charged with First Degree Murder, robbery, credit card theft and credit card fraud. In exchange for a guilty plea the Common Wealth agreed to lessen the murder charge to Second Degree Murder. The other charges were also taken off the table.

Bolden faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars for the murder charge. His sentencing is currently scheduled for March 16, 2018.