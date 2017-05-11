Man arrested on murder charge for Norfolk woman’s death in 2015

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been charged with the first degree murder for the death of Jequil Holloway, 20.

Neal Bolden was arrested on May 6th, according to online court records.

Records also show he was arrested for robbery, credit card theft, and credit card fraud.

Holloway was reported missing from her Norfolk home back in October 2015. After about a week, her body was found in a car in Chesapeake.

In November of 2015, police arrested Bolden on charges of having a gun as a convicted felon.

Holloway’s family told News 3 at the time that Bolden was Holloway’s boyfriend.

Court records obtained by News 3 showed that Bolden was violent with Holloway in the past.

In May of 2015, he admitted to assaulting her. He was also accused of strangling her and damaging her property in the same incident, but those charges were later dropped.

He was sentenced to just one month in jail and served the time on the weekends.

Bolden was ordered to have no hostile contact with Holloway.

He is scheduled to go to trial for his new charges on July 6th.

