Virginia Beach Police respond to armed robbery to citizen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile is in custody after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a citizen with a gun early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m, an officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 4800 block of Shore Drive. The citizen stated that they had just been assaulted and robbed by a person who was armed with a gun. The citizen stated the suspect had fled the area on foot.

Police say an officer got the description of the suspect and last known direction of travel while additional officers began to search for him.

During this search, a K9 officer located the juvenile suspect in the 4700 block of Price Circle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say charges are pending.

The victim of the assault and robbery suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.