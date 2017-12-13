Virginia Beach Officer stabbed while responding to domestic call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A Virginia Beach officer is expected to be okay after being stabbed while responding to a domestic call early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:47 a.m, dispatchers received a call for a domestic altercation in the 4700 block of Victory Road. Upon arrival, Officers located a male juvenile in the front of the residence who became uncooperative.

While officers were attempting to detain him, the suspect stabbed one of the officers with a knife. Other officers on scene immediately provided first aid to the injured officer, as the juvenile suspect was placed into custody without further incident.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

