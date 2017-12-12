× Suspect in Norfolk homicide to appear in court Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The man accused of a weekend murder in Norfolk is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Gary Drew Monday.

The 25-year-old is facing several charges including second degree murder and malicious wounding.

Officers are accusing Drew of killing 31-year-old Claude Smith on Ivaloo street Sunday.

Investigators said Smith was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home nearby.

Claude was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Neighbors are now warning others who live nearby.

The other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Drew is also facing two weapons charges.