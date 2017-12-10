Shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead, another injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Around 2 a.m., police received a call that a man had possibly been shot in the 1000 block of Ivaloo Street .

When police officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

An ambulance transported the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene of the crime discovered another man inside the home suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police are still investigating the crimes, which appear to be related. Police are calling this an active homicide.

No suspect information has been given at this time. Contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP with any information about this shooting.