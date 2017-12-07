Suspect arrested after Chesapeake home invasion turns deadly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has been arrested after a Tuesday night home invasion turned deadly.

Around 6:45 p.m. police got a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Wingfield Ave.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Shawn Basnight.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another adult were in their home when three people forced their way inside and stole several items.

Basnight followed the suspects from his house to their vehicle in an attempt to retrieve some of the items. That’s when one of the suspects took out a handgun and shot the Basnight, hitting him multiple times.

Police said Thursday that one suspect has been arrested. 19-year-old Micah Ramirez has been charged with Burglary, Robbery, Abduction and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The police investigation is still ongoing.