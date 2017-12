CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. police got a call about a shooting. When they responded to the 500 block of Wingfield Ave., officers found an adult man who had been shot.

He was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said the extend of his injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no suspect description at this time. If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.