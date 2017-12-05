NAACP: Hampton City Schools to rename Campus at Lee

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton City Schools will rename the Performance Learning Center Campus at Lee, the Hampton Branch of the NAACP said Tuesday.

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Hampton Branch, released the following statement:

We are happy that Hampton City Schools have renamed the Campus of Lee and await to see if there will be a vote on the renaming of Jefferson Davis Middle School tomorrow . We stand behind Hampton City Schools policy on naming or renaming of elementary & middle schools after people that have contributed outstanding service to mankind in their city, state and or country.

The Hampton School Board held its first public hearing regarding the removal of Confederate names from Campus Lee and Jefferson Davis Middle School in October.

The Hampton chapter of the NAACP and the Peninsula chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said schools honoring confederate leaders represent hate, segregation, slavery, and the KKK. During the meeting, Kanoyton said the two schools’ names did not meet the school board’s policy of being named after people who have shown outstanding service to mankind and their community.

Both organizations have been trying to get the names changed for more than a year. Last year, the school board voted unanimously against changing the names.

Related:

First public hearing held for Hampton’s Confederate named schools

Hampton City Schools sets public hearings for possible renaming of two schools

SCLC files lawsuit against Hampton City Schools

NAACP Hampton Chapter hosts unity rally to drop the names of Confederate leaders from schools