× Sailor sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to send inappropriate messages to girl

NORFOLK, Va. – Navy Chief Petty Officer Scott Penny was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, Monday, for a federal sending obscene materials to a minor charge.

Penny, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge in August and was arrested earlier in the year.

Prosecutors say Penny sent graphic pictures and videos of himself to a federal agent disguised as a 13-year-old girl through the social networking app, KIK.

Before he was sentenced, Penny tearfully apologized to the court and his family for his actions and said he’s determined to get treatment and turn his life around.

Penny’s attorney says he’s been undergoing mental health treatment throughout his first six months behind bars and will continue to do so.

The judge also ordered Penny to register as a sex offender.