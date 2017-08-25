× Sailor pleads guilty to trying to send inappropriate messages to girl

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chief Petty Officer in the Navy pleaded guilty to trying to send inappropriate messages to a 13-year old girl.

Scott Penny took a plea deal with prosecutors. The Virginia Beach man was arrested earlier this year.

Penny was chatting with an undercover federal agent on the social networking app KIK, the court documents say. The agent’s profile listed a date of birth for a 13-year old girl.

Court documents reveal graphic messages agents say Penny sent to the account, including videos of him touching himself.

In one image, he is seen wearing a t-shirt with a military emblem. Agents checked with NCIS and it was confirmed Penny is a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy.