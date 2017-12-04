Attorney requesting mental exam for man accused of abducting, killing Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. – Eric Brown’s attorney is asking a judge for a psychiatric exam to determine Brown’s competence to stand trial.

Click here to read the motion for mental examination.

On November 8, Brown was arrested for the abduction and death of 19-year-old college student Ashanti Billie.

Billie’s body was found in a wooded area behind Greir’s Grove Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The church is approximately 300 yards from Brown’s childhood home and where he attended vacation Bible school as a child.

During an interview with officials on October 27, Brown told agents he was on JEB Little Creek on the evening of September 17. He said at one point, he blacked out and had no recollection of what he did for several days after that.

When discussing the abduction and murder of Billie, he confirmed that he could not remember if he did anything to her.

DNA profiles taken from Billie’s body and clothing are consistent with Brown’s DNA profile.

He has been charged with kidnapping and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.