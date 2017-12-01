Police: Salem HS student died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police now say the death of a student at Salem High School on Thursday was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Virginia Beach Police say they were sent to the school at 8:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of a cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest refers to the sudden stoppage of the heart and can be caused by a variety of things.

Rumors circulated of a stabbing or hanging, but those were debunked by Virginia Beach Police. Police say the student’s death “was due to an intentional act committed by the decedent” and that it was the result of a gunshot wound.

The school was placed on a lockdown while authorities investigated the incident. Salem Middle School, located on the same property, was also placed on a brief lockdown.

The school sent an email out to parents Thursday morning saying the situation involved “a personal medical issue involving an individual student.”

After being on an external lockdown for several hours, the school dismissed at noon and all after-school activities were canceled.

Grief counselors are at the school and will continue to be available in the days ahead.

