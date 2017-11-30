Salem High School on lockdown; Police responding to ‘cardiac arrest’ report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are responding to an incident at Salem High School.

The school has confirmed to News 3 that they on an external lockdown.

Virginia Beach Police confirm they were sent to the school at 8:10 a.m. for reports of a cardiac arrest.

They say this is an active police investigation, but there is no threat to public safety.

The school has sent an email out to parents saying the situation involves “a personal medical issue involving an individual student.”

Good morning, Salem High School Parents, This important message is being sent on behalf of principal Matt Delaney. Salem High School is currently on external lockdown due to a personal medical issue involving an individual student. All students will remain in their current class for the time being. At this time, there is no reason for parents to pick up their children. We will update you with more information once the lockdown is lifted. Thank you for our patience and for your continued support of Salem High School.

