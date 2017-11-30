Man dies from injuries after head-on collision in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A driver involved in a serious traffic crash in Newport News on November 27 has died as a result of his injuries.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. and found that a 2015 Hyundai sedan operated by a 60-year-old Suffolk man, crossed the median and collided head-on with a 2011 Volkswagen sedan driven by a 23-year-old Newport News man.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Jonquay Kyron Byrd, had to be extricated from his car by the Newport News Fire Department. He was transported by medics to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Byrd died at the hospital on November 29.

The crash remains under investigation and investigators will meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

