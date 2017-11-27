Two hospitalized after crash on Jefferson Avenue; All northbound lanes blocked

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a serious crash at Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road in Newport News Monday.

The Newport News Police Department said the people involved in the crash are suffering from serious injuries.

All northbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue is blocked while the Newport News Police Department Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Authorities are expecting northbound Jefferson Avenue to be closed for a few hours and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

There is no further information.