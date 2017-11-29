Today Show’s Matt Lauer fired amid reports of inappropriate sexual behavior

NEW YORK CITY – NBC’s Matt Lauer has been fired amid reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg tweeted out the report just before 7 a.m., saying NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent out a memo Wednesday morning saying there was a “complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

NBC News Andrew Lack in memo, says there was “complaint from colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”” — jimrutenberg (@jimrutenberg) November 29, 2017

The Today Show confirmed the reports, reading the statement on air as the show began Wednesday morning.

