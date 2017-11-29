Today Show’s Matt Lauer fired amid reports of inappropriate sexual behavior

NEW YORK CITY – NBC’s Matt Lauer has been fired amid reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.
New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg tweeted out the report just before 7 a.m., saying NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent out a memo Wednesday morning saying there was a “complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”
The Today Show confirmed the reports, reading the statement on air as the show began Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more info as it is released.
40.712775 -74.005973