CBS News terminates Charlie Rose after sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK – CBS News has terminated Charlie Rose, effective immediately, after eight women accused him of sexual harassment, with allegations including groping, unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate phone calls.

CBS News tweeted a statement from CBS News President David Rhodes confirming the termination, saying “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace.”

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Rose was a co-host on “CBS This Morning,” “60 Minutes” correspondent, and the star of a PBS program.

The Washington Post broke the news on Rose Monday, publishing claims from the women — three of whom went on the record — in a story that became the latest to allege that a member of the media’s power class demonstrated inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, Rose said: “In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

