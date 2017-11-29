AMBER Alert: New surveillance photos may show missing NC 3-year-old at Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The FBI released images Wednesday that may possibly show a missing North Carolina 3-year-old at a Walmart in Morehead City.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the 3-year-old girl on Monday morning.

Mariah Kay Woods was last seen on Sunday, November 26 at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, North Carolina at 11:30 p.m. in bed at her home.

The surveillance images from the Walmart store were taken around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning and show an adult and a child that resembles Mariah. The Onslow Countyt Sheriff’s Office says they become aware of the surveillance images after getting information from the community.

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are attempting to determine whether the child depicted in this image is missing three year old Mariah Woods,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Therefore, we are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the adult and the child depicted in this image.”

Mariah is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2’9″ tall and weighs 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and pink underwear.