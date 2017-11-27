AMBER alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER alert for the abduction of a 3-year-old girl.

Mariah Kay Woods was last seen on November 26 at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, North Carolina at 11:30 p.m. in bed at her home.

Mariah is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2’9″ tall and weighs 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and pink underwear.

Officials say the abductor is unknown at this time, with an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 911 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-455-3113.