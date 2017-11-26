George H.W. Bush becomes longest-living U.S. president

George H.W. Bush has become the longest-living president in United States history at 93 years and 166 years old.

The 41st president beat Gerald Ford’s record of 93 years and 165 days on Saturday, the Huffington Post reports.

Bush was born on June 12, 1924 and served his term from 1989 to 1993.

Political blogger Gabe Fleisher made the observation on Twitter.

U.S. Presidents by longevity, as of today:

— @GeorgeHWBush: 93 years, 166 days

— Gerald Ford: 93 years, 165 days

— Ronald Reagan: 93 years, 120 days

— Jimmy Carter: 93 years, 55 days

— John Adams: 90 years, 247 days

— Herbert Hoover: 90 years, 71 days — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital in January to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. He was re-admitted to a Houston hospital in April over what turned out to be pneumonia.

Jimmy Carter is the fourth longest-lived president at 93 years and 55 days. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but is now cancer free.