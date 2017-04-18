× President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

HOUSTON, Texas – President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Friday for observation.

According to his spokesperson, Bush had a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.

Doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which has been treated.

“President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength,” his spokesperson Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush, 92, was admitted to the hospital on January 14 due to a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. Barbara Bush was admitted for treatment of bronchitis to the same hospital.