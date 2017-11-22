Virginia Living Museum holds annual turkey pardoning ceremony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum will pardon a group of wild turkeys for the eighth year during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick will pardon four turkeys, one male and three hens. They’ll be fed a delicious meal of cracked corn while they are officially pardoned.

News 3 will be streaming the pardoning ceremony live at 11 a.m.

The White House held their famous turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday. President Trump pardoned the National Thanksgiving Turkey, a 47-pound turkey from Minnesota named Drumstick.