White House to pardon turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday President Donald J. Trump will pardon two turkeys from Minnesota in honor of the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey ceremony in the Rose Garden.

This year, the President will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation, as he reflects on our Nation’s rich Thanksgiving traditions and wishes American families a safe and healthy holiday, said the Office of the Press Secretary.

After the pardoning, the turkeys will join last year’s turkeys at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit, where students and veterinarians care for the turkeys, and the public can visit and learn about the university’s teaching, research, and outreach programs in animal and poultry sciences and veterinary medicine.

Before making their way to Washington to be pardoned, both birds were under the supervision of National Turkey Federation Chairman Carl Wittenburg and his wife Sharlene, along with five young women from the Douglas County 4-H chapter.

The National Turkey Federation will also bring two turkeys from Jaindl’s Turkey Farm of Orefield, Pennsylvania, for the First Family to donate. The First Family will donate the turkeys to Martha’s Table in Washington, D.C.