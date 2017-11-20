× Off-track horse betting facility opens in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – After a long back and forth with the city, a legal form of gambling has opened its doors in Chesapeake.

Buckets Bar and Grill on Battlefield Blvd. held a grand opening for its off-track horse betting facility over the weekend.

Buckets, owned by Ed Manning, added 7,000 square feet to accommodate the new venture.

“It’s run by the Virginia Racing Commission and the Virginia Equine Alliance. It’s strictly regulated – their people are in buildings for day to day operations. It’s basically para mutual wagering,” Manning told News 3 after city council voted 7-2 to allow the off-track betting.

The facility includes more than 40 big screens and can broadcast ten races at one time.

It’s the third facility of its kind in Virginia. The two others are in the Richmond area.