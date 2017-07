CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Buckets Bar and Grill on Battlefield Boulevard is planning to bring off track betting in the near future. The sports bar has been inspected and licensed by the Virginia Racing Commission and Virginia Equine Alliance. Currently, there are no facilities that has off track betting in Hampton Roads. Buckets Bar and Grill will be the third facility in Virginia, along with two other restaurants in Richmond.

Stay with News 3 for more updates on this story!